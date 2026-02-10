Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 79,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 47,554 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5918 and had previously closed at $5.61.

Bollore Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Bollore Company Profile

Bolloré is a diversified French conglomerate active across transportation and logistics, energy storage and systems, and communications. The company operates through subsidiaries that offer freight forwarding, port operations, and supply chain management services, serving industries ranging from automotive and industrial to retail and healthcare. Its logistics arm, Bolloré Logistics, maintains a network of offices and logistics platforms in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, supporting import, export and customs services.

In energy storage, Bolloré has developed advanced lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery technology under its Blue Solutions division.

