Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790.50 and last traded at GBX 787.50, with a volume of 744196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 808.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 664.75.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

