BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $624.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $624.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.42.

INTU stock opened at $437.50 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $411.11 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.40 and its 200 day moving average is $653.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,797,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,565,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,407 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

