Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.68 and last traded at $148.82. Approximately 9,790,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,057,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,045.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Further Reading

