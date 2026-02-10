Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,615.34. The trade was a 20.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 293.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 886.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

