Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,695 shares, an increase of 1,798.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic oxygen carriers and novel oxygen therapeutics for acute care and chronic disease applications. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to safely deliver therapeutic levels of oxygen to hypoxic tissues, addressing conditions such as ischemia-reperfusion injury, organ transplantation, and traumatic injury. Its lead product candidates target unmet medical needs in cardiovascular and neurological disorders, wound healing, and critical care settings.

Bioxytran’s research pipeline comprises multiple preclinical-stage assets that leverage stabilized perfluorocarbon emulsions to achieve controlled oxygen release.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.