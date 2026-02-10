BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $718,000 Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BXP were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in BXP during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 3.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 57.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BXP from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,482 shares of company stock worth $4,212,416. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $79.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. BXP’s payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.