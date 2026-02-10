Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,502 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $266,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Corpay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,536,000 after buying an additional 125,331 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,362,000 after buying an additional 124,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corpay by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after acquiring an additional 84,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.14.

CPAY opened at $355.82 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $386.88. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.05 and a 200 day moving average of $304.49.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

