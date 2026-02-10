Benchmark Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $30.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,398. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,982 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $77,688.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,458.77. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $66,216.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,581.08. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,598 shares of company stock worth $211,697 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 188,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,910 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 808.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 469.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 92,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Criteo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,258,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

