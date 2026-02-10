Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $195.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.21.

SHOP traded up $9.92 on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. 8,642,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,055. Shopify has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

