BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 5862378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $172,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,664 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,363,000 after buying an additional 1,575,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

