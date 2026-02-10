Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.44 and last traded at $207.92, with a volume of 14326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.83.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,707.39. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,849.37. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 over the last ninety days. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 447.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

