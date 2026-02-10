Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) versus LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) Critical Survey

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of LQR House shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LQR House alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,720.16% -161.22% -113.31% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

LQR House has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LQR House and Baosheng Media Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $2.50 million 5.22 -$22.75 million ($94.56) -0.01 Baosheng Media Group $620,000.00 N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A

LQR House has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LQR House and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 1 0 0 0 1.00 Baosheng Media Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats LQR House on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.