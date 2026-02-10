Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,638 shares, a growth of 163,700.0% from the January 15th total of 1 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.15. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.27.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) is one of the Philippines’ oldest and largest universal banks, offering an integrated suite of financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Headquartered in Makati City, the bank provides traditional banking services alongside digital channels, serving millions of Filipinos through its expansive branch and ATM network as well as online platforms.

Founded in 1851 as El Banco Español Filipino de Isabel II, BPI holds the distinction of being the first bank established in the Philippines.

