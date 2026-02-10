Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.34 and last traded at $131.11, with a volume of 4182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Hapoalim currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank Hapoalim
Bank Hapoalim Stock Performance
Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.
Bank Hapoalim Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Bank Hapoalim’s payout ratio is 38.62%.
Bank Hapoalim Company Profile
Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.
In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.
