Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.34 and last traded at $131.11, with a volume of 4182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Hapoalim currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Bank Hapoalim’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

