Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 24.57%.The company had revenue of $740.07 million for the quarter.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Banco Santander Chile stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. 200,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Banco Santander Chile has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,064,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $24,685,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 555,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

Featured Stories

