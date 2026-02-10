Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.50 EPS.
NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.
Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.
