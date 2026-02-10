Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4925 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 0.5% increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 39,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,658. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.
Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.
