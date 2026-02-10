Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE Holdings Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 23,955.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $92.95.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns. AVGE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

