Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 15th total of 4,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Atos Origin stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. Atos Origin has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) is a global information technology services company headquartered in Bezons, France. Formed in 2000 through the merger of Atos (a Schlumberger spun-off IT business) and Origin, the company delivers consulting, systems integration, managed services and transactional services to both private- and public-sector clients. Its offerings span digital transformation, cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing, with specialised expertise in areas such as SAP implementation, network operations, and digital workplace solutions.

The company’s main business activities are organised into infrastructure and data management, application development and maintenance, business and platform solutions, and transactional services.

