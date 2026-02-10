AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.90 and last traded at $192.8310, with a volume of 626569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

