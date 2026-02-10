Aspect Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

