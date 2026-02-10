Aspect Partners LLC Buys 16,166 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

