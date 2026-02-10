Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) versus Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Critical Analysis

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Armstrong World Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.82 $143.42 million $3.53 28.76 Armstrong World Industries $1.45 billion 5.97 $264.90 million $6.99 28.63

Profitability

Armstrong World Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everus Construction Group. Armstrong World Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.18% 36.74% 12.59% Armstrong World Industries 19.08% 38.97% 17.14%

Risk & Volatility

Everus Construction Group has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everus Construction Group and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 5 2 0 2.29 Armstrong World Industries 0 4 5 1 2.70

Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $102.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $207.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Everus Construction Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Everus Construction Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

