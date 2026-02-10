Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 29,530 Indivior PLC $INDV

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Indivior by 201.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Indivior by 104.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Price Performance
Shares of Indivior stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.80. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indivior currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on INDV
Indivior Profile
Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.
Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.