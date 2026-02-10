Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 29,530 Indivior PLC $INDV

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Indivior by 201.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Indivior by 104.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.80. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

In other news, Director Barbara Ryan acquired 775 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,470.57. This trade represents a 65.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Stejbach acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,847 shares in the company, valued at $596,215.33. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,871 shares of company stock worth $172,385 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Indivior currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

