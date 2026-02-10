Arista Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

