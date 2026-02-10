Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the January 15th total of 93 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcadis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.
Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.
