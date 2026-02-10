Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.180-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.7 billion.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Aramark had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Aramark in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ARMK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 281.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,296,000 after buying an additional 2,484,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,878,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aramark by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,487,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aramark by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after acquiring an additional 509,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $8,896,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.