Aptiv PLC $APTV Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $4,752,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3%

APTV opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

