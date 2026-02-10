Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

