Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $601.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.36.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $703.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.73.

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

