Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/2/2026 – Apple was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

2/2/2026 – Apple was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/2/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/1/2026 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/30/2026 – Apple had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Apple was given a new $276.47 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Apple was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

1/26/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

1/20/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

1/6/2026 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/2/2026 – Apple had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

12/29/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $283.36 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

12/15/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

