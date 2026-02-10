Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:
- 2/3/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/2/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.
- 2/2/2026 – Apple was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 2/2/2026 – Apple was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 2/2/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 2/1/2026 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Apple was given a new $276.47 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Apple was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.
- 1/26/2026 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.
- 1/20/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.
- 1/6/2026 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/2/2026 – Apple had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 12/29/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $283.36 price target on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.
- 12/15/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
