Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $116.67

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.6667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. iA Financial set a $110.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:TPB opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $130.69.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $147,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,013.37. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,792.80. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 81,220 shares of company stock worth $8,460,192 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 72.1% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. 4D Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.