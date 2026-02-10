Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $62.88

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.4615.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $50.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent Seeking Alpha pieces argue the sell‑off is overextended and present PayPal as a value/contrarian buy, which can attract bargain hunters and short‑covering. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Another Seeking Alpha article similarly frames the recent sell‑off as “overextended,” reinforcing short‑term buying interest from value investors. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights PYPL as a trending/most‑watched stock, likely increasing trading volume but not changing fundamentals. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Argus trimmed its long‑term target to $65 — a downgrade but still above current levels, so mixed for sentiment. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $45 and moved the stock to Market Perform, reducing analyst support and putting downward pressure on sentiment. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $42 and kept a Neutral rating, trimming upside expectations near term. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky announced an ongoing securities investigation into PayPal, increasing legal and execution risk and likely adding to volatility until resolved. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares at ~$40.20 (SEC filing), a modest insider sale that can be read negatively by some investors despite being a small percentage of his total holding. SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed revenue and EPS estimates, which remains a focal point for analysts and investors questioning near‑term growth/execution. Company Earnings Summary
In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
