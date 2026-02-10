Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $62.88

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirty have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.4615.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $50.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

PYPL opened at $41.15 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.

Several recent Seeking Alpha pieces argue the sell‑off is overextended and present PayPal as a value/contrarian buy, which can attract bargain hunters and short‑covering.

Another Seeking Alpha article similarly frames the recent sell‑off as "overextended," reinforcing short‑term buying interest from value investors.

Zacks highlights PYPL as a trending/most‑watched stock, likely increasing trading volume but not changing fundamentals.

Argus trimmed its long‑term target to $65 — a downgrade but still above current levels, so mixed for sentiment.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $45 and moved the stock to Market Perform, reducing analyst support and putting downward pressure on sentiment.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $42 and kept a Neutral rating, trimming upside expectations near term.

Levi & Korsinsky announced an ongoing securities investigation into PayPal, increasing legal and execution risk and likely adding to volatility until resolved.

EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares at ~$40.20 (SEC filing), a modest insider sale that can be read negatively by some investors despite being a small percentage of his total holding.

Recent quarterly results missed revenue and EPS estimates, which remains a focal point for analysts and investors questioning near‑term growth/execution.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

