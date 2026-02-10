Analysts Set Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Target Price at $35.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of LPG opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $33.01.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.15 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 881.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,550. This represents a 10.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,491.70. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

