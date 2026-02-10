American Well (AMWL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($1.59) per share and revenue of $52.7070 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.36. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $30,278.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,619.80. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,633 shares of company stock worth $67,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Well from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

American Well Company Profile

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

