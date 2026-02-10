American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.
American International Group Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. American International Group has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
American International Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations — AIG reported $1.96 EPS (above consensus) and showed meaningful year‑over‑year earnings improvement, supporting the stock. American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Underwriting gains and lower catastrophe charges boosted profitability this quarter, a key operational win that investors often reward because it signals improving core insurance results. AIG’s Profit Beats Expectations, Boosted by Underwriting Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Company framing: management called 2025 an “exceptional year,” highlighting strategic progress and strong full‑year results — messaging that supports investor confidence in execution. AIG Reports Excellent Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and metric reviews provide context on key ratios and estimate comparisons — useful for modeling forward earnings but not an immediate catalyst. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Net investment income and reported profitability were pressured by unrealized losses tied to AIG’s Corebridge ownership; the accounting impact reduces headline investment income and adds volatility to results. AIG Logs Lower Profit as Net Investment Income Slides
- Negative Sentiment: General insurance net premiums written disappointed versus expectations, which could limit organic revenue growth and is a cautionary sign for underwriting scale. AIG Q4 earnings beat, but general insurance net premiums written disappoint
Institutional Trading of American International Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.
View Our Latest Research Report on AIG
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- They just tried to kill gold
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.