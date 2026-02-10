Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 401 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 7,444 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alvopetro Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,739. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $218.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.05.

Alvopetro Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: ALVOF) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing upstream assets in Brazil. The company targets conventional hydrocarbon resources through a combination of license acquisitions, seismic appraisal and drilling operations, seeking to build a sustainable production profile in emerging Brazilian basins.

Alvopetro’s principal activities are centered in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil, where it holds working interests in both onshore and shallow-water concession areas.

