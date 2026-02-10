AlTi Global Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

