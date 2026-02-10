AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $697.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $766.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

