Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $6,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,349 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

