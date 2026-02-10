Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 495,218 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,218 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ADT worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 54.3% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ADT Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.