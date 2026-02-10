Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

