Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 146,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

