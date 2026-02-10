Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $324.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

