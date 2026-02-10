Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 127,319 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,319 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 20,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $872,856.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,691.65. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $821,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,216 shares of company stock valued at $52,015,364 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

