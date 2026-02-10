Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 722,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 181,280 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 306,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 33.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Citigroup began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

