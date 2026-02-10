Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

