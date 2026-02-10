Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 255,982 Shares of Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 125.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,982 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Sonos worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 620.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sonos by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $3,658,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 44.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 403,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125,133 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SONO

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, insider Edward P. Lazarus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 423,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,161. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $442,327.76. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 15,663,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,288,690.97. This represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 795,398 shares of company stock worth $12,564,091. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.