Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.98 and last traded at C$20.86, with a volume of 9954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.02.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company had revenue of C$228.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.898977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 31.73%.

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The company earns revenues from marine operations through contracts of affreightment, time charters, and pool revenue.

